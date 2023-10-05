Chiefs fans are furious with Matt Nagy's response to Justyn Ross question
Justyn Ross has just two targets this season. We thought he was going to be the secret weapon.
By Josh Wilson
Kansas City Chiefs fans are desperate for some more Justyn Ross. After all, with the Chiefs so far taking a committee-based approach to the receiving room, there's all the reason in the world to hand out opportunities and see how players respond.
Perhaps none would be as high-ceiling as Ross, who projected as a first-round pick early in his college career at Clemson, but tumbled after doubts were cast over his NFL potential thanks in large part to injuries suffered (and the recovery required) in the back half of his college career.
Fans were excited to see Kansas City pick up a possible first-round talent as an undrafted free agent. Ross could wind up being a huge steal, and if he doesn't perform, hey, they didn't have to even use a pick on him. No real harm done.
Matt Nagy gives lame answer on why Justyn Ross isn't getting more targets
Ross has two targets in his career thus far.
Asked to explain why the minimal targets, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy gave a lukewarm, coach-speak response.
For Chiefs fans, this is Shcrodinger's Cat. No one is suggesting Ross is a sure thing if the Chiefs start giving up 2-3 targets per game, but the point is that the Chiefs won't know for sure until they open the box. Furthermore, no other receiving threat has stood out just yet on the Chiefs roster. There's very little downside to giving Ross some opportunity to prove himself, and all the upside in the world.
In the end, Nagy has more information than us to work with, so it's hgard to go too aggresively negative at his comments.
He gets to see Ross's performance in practices and where the gaps in his game are. Still, with the limited options Mahomes has had to work with on the offensive side of the ball thus far, it's hard to justify not taking a flier on him to see how good of an in-game option he may be.
Mahomes can only take the blame for offensive struggles for so long...