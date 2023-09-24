Chiefs fans blame NFL refs for Patrick Mahomes injury
The NFL refs who made a questionable call against Jawaan Taylor on a Chiefs touchdown opened the door for a Patrick Mahomes injury before halftime.
By now Kansas City Chiefs fans are used to watching in horror and amazement as Patrick Mahomes limps around the field after an ankle injury. That doesn't mean they have to like it.
On Sunday against the Bears, Mahomes had his ankle rolled up on by a defender just before halftime. He was able to continue in the second half with a heavily-taped ankle but Kansas City fans were still furious about the circumstances around the injury.
Just a few plays before, Mahomes seemingly got the Chiefs off the field with a long touchdown to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. That score was called back because of a penalty on right tackle Jawaan Taylor.
Taylor has a reputation for lining up too far off the line of scrimmage but in this case the call looked a bit suspect. His helmet may have actually been aligned with the center's belt line.
Fans immediately drew the connection between Mahomes having to stay out on the field to continue the drive and the subsequent ankle injury that had him limping into the locker room.
Here's a look at where Taylor was lined up. He doesn't look too far off, but the flag was thrown anyways.
At this point, Taylor has a bad reputation and refs aren't letting him get away with anything. Neither is Andy Reid apparently. He was not in the lineup when the Cheifs got back from halftime.
Whether it was a ticky-tack call or not, the right tackle has to make sure he gives the refs nothing to call.
The bigger question may be why the Chiefs had Mahomes in the game with a 31-point lead and halftime coming up. Reid could have just handed the ball off to run out the clock to protect his quarterback from exactly what happened.