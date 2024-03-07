Chiefs fans are a complete mess about latest vague Chris Jones tweet
Kansas City Chiefs fans are a mess about a Chris Jones extension.
By Mark Powell
Chris Jones deserves a spot in the Twitter troll Hall of Fame at this rate.
As Kansas City Chiefs fans await some definitive contract extension news regarding Jones, the star defensive end is having some fun at their expense. The Chiefs used their franchise tag on L'Jarius Sneed, meaning they will hope to sign Jones long term.
However, should Jones reach free agency (which begins in just a few days), there remains a slim chance he could sign elsewhere. Jones even flirted with the idea of becoming a Raider just a few days ago.
Jones took to social media again on Thursday, adding fuel to the fire about his latest contract rumors.
What does Chris Jones latest tweet mean?
Whoever Jones was talking to in this screenshot, the conversation lasted over an hour. Perhaps he was discussing a new deal with the Chiefs? Unfortunately, the photo doesn't do negotiations much justice, as Andy Reid appears to be 'reviving' the deal of sorts. I have to be frank with y'all...I have no idea.
Jones is playing with the media as much as he is trolling fans, which is probably a good sign for the Chiefs, as any looming departure wouldn't be greeted with such a fun-loving attitude by the All-Pro.
What's the Chiefs master plan with Chris Jones, offseason signings?
In theory, the Chiefs could keep both Jones and Sneed on the defense for at least another year. The first step of that process was tagging Sneed, though the Chiefs also gave him permission to seek out a trade with a team that has interest in signing him long term.
Trading Sneed and signing Jones appears the most likely option here. Trent McDuffie has emerged as a lockdown cornerback and could take over for Sneed as the top CB at a much cheaper price tag. That would free up the money necessary to give Jones his long-term deal, which spotrac estimates to be over $28 million per season at this juncture.
Yet, as Jones tweet emphasizes, your guess is as good as mine.