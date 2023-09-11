Chiefs fans rejoice over new deal with Chris Jones: Best memes and tweets
Defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms on a revised contract.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs didn't have the ideal season-opener, as they lost 21-20 to the Detroit Lions this past Thursday. The team was not only without star tight end Travis Kelce due to a knee bruise, but also defensive tackle Chris Jones, who was seeking a long-term contract. Jones was notably in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the game. There were various reports about Jones' desires for his new contract, including wanting around $30 million a year, but nothing came of it.
On Monday, Chiefs fans got some good news, but with a slight catch.
Katz Brothers Sports, the agency that represents Jones, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the defensive tackle and the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a contract. It's not a long-term contract, but a deal that gives Jones "multiple incentives to earn considerably more money this season."
Important to note -- Jones will still be entering free agency this upcoming offseason.
Chiefs fans rejoice over news of Chris Jones' return to team
Let's take a look at some of the reactions on social media over the Jones signing, including from Chiefs fans.
Jones was in the final season of his four-year, $80 million contract signed back in 2020. With the market increasing after seeing Quinnen Williams, Jeffery Simmons, Dexter Lawrence, and Daron Payne all receiving $90+ million contract extensions this offseason, Jones was looking to cash in. With that, he held out for the entirety of training camp and, as evidenced this past week, sat out for the team's game against the Lions.
Since holding out at the start of training camp, Jones forfeited about $3.6 million in salary, including $1.1 million for missing the Week 1 game.
Last season, Jones finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting after recording 44 combined tackles (30 solo, 14 assisted), 29 quarterback hits, 15.5 sacks, four defended passes, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
Yes, while this is good news for the Chiefs that they will have him in the building for the rest of the season, he can still become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2024 league year. It is a loaded class filled with talent, but Jones easily becomes the top free agent available.
The Chiefs are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, and Jones' snaps are something to monitor, especially if the team wants to ease him back into things. But other than that, Jones will be a Chief for the rest of this season, at least.