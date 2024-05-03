Chiefs fans rejoice over Kadarius Toney option decision
Kansas City Chiefs are elated over the team declining to pick up wide receiver Kadarius Toney's fifth-year option.
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs took it to the deadline day to formally decline the fifth-year option of wide receiver Kadarius Toney, which shouldn't be a shock considering he has had more drops than touchdowns during his 23-game tenure (playoffs included).
Toney joins a list of additional 2021 first-round draft class members who had their options declined after failing to live up to their lofty billing or not having done enough to merit their teams committing to a fully guaranteed fifth-year salary this far in advance.
After showing flashes with the New York Giants as a rookie, Toney has struggled to stay healthy, making more headlines for his actions off the field than his performance on it after getting into it with fans on social media numerous times before being traded to the Chiefs in 2022. But it appears that the Kansas City fan base has also grown tired of his antics and underwhelming play, taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to rejoice over the 2024 campaign likely being his final season with the franchise.
Here are some of the best social media reactions to the Chiefs electing not to pick up Toney's fifth-year option.
Many remember former New York Jets safety Jamal Adams accidentally got locked out of the team facility at training camp in 2018. However, this fan suggests it may not be incidental when Toney tries entering the Chiefs establishment.
For those who follow the NBA, this is a callback to when former Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Patrick Beverley celebrated his team surviving the Play-In Tournament in a way that would make you think they had just won the championship. That is how excited this fan is about the decision to turn down Toney's fifth-year option.
Here, we see host and founder of The Spoken Podcast Lance Twidell vouch for the Chiefs to retain veteran Mecole Hardman (who is currently a free agent), who caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers, over the likes of Toney and soon-to-be third-year wideout Skyy Moore (who has recorded 250 receiving yards or less in his first two seasons after Kansas City spent a second-round pick on him).
This Chiefs fan is equally as happy about the team declining to pick up Toney's fifth-year option as the disappointing receiver appeared to be about his arrival to Kansas City following his trade from the Giants.
Members of the Chiefs Kingdom weren't the only ones to use Friday's news as a reason to troll Toney -- here we see a Giants fan label the 2021 first-round selection as the second-worst draft pick New York has made over the last 15 years, only behind free agent cornerback Eli Apple.
We'll see what the 2024 season holds for Toney, but as of now, it stands to be his last with the Chiefs.