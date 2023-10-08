Chiefs fans have Vikings to blame for Travis Kelce injury scare
Even with the Chiefs tight end back in the game, the Travis Kelce injury scare sparked conversations about whether or not the NFL has an issue with field turf.
There are two types of wins in the NFL: Actual wins that get added to your record and the kind of wins that come from making it through each game healthy.
The Kansas City Chiefs went to Minnesota in Week 5 and came dangerously close to losing a key player when tight end Travis Kelce's foot buckled under the field turf at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The injury happened just before halftime and had Kelce limping to the locker room to get X-rays. Fortunately for the Chiefs, he made it back onto the field in the second half with a heavily taped ankle and even scored a touchdown.
It could have been much worse, especially because the turf Sunday's game was played on has a bad, bad injury reputation.
Writers for The Athletic and ESPN, along with others, immediately drew attention to the turf issue in light of Kelce's injury scare.
Vikings turf comes under fire after Travis Kelce injury scare
Kelce is one of the most recognizable stars of the NFL right now, especially in light of his connection to Taylor Swift and the media frenzy that has followed. Chiefs fans and the league could definitely agree on one thing right now: They all want the tight end healthy and on the football field.
The turf issue was raised when Aaron Rodgers suffered his Achilles injury in Week 1. That was a season-ending injury. Kelce appears to have avoided anything so serious. Still, fans, media and especially players continue to have major questions about the playing surfaces at specific NFL venues.
At the very least, the turf in Minnesota will be switched out in 2024, but the turf monster could be something to look out for when the Chiefs go on the road to play the Patriots and Chargers.