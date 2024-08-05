Chiefs ignore the obvious and pay Harrison Butker ridiculous, record-breaking money
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs stuck to sports, signing record-breaking kicker Harrison Butker to a contract that is fitting for a special teams player of his caliber. As egregious as the comments were that Butker made at Benedictine College, it was never going to impact his status in KC. Butker is a kicker the Chiefs can count on, which is a rare feat in the modern NFL.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chiefs have signed Butker to a four-year, $25.6 million contract, with nearly $18 million in guarantees. I'm sure he'll spend that money on noble causes.
Kansas City embraced a new core fanbase just last season, as a legion of Swifties started watching Chiefs fans thanks to her newfound relationship with tight end Travis Kelce. It might interest them to know exactly what Butker stands for.
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker faced controversy this offseason for good reason
Butker gave a commencement speech at Benedictine College, which is a catholic school. His speech was so bad the nuns at said school tried to distance themselves from his views. Here is just a tidbit of what he said to the graduating class.
“I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you,” Butker said during his speech. “How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”
Now, I want to make it clear that Butker has a right to make his comments. I also have a right to disagree with them in text. It's only fair that he receives some sort of rebuke. Such is the state of political and religious discussion in this country.
Why did the Chiefs extend Harrison Butker?
Despite Butker's comments, he is still arguably the best kicker in the NFL. Brett Veach has money to spend, and Butker has come up big in the last two Super Bowls the Chiefs have won. Whether Veach or the majority of the Chiefs players agree with his comments at Benedictine is irrelevant to his place on the field. Heck, even Patrick Mahomes said Butker is an ideal teammate.
"I've known him for seven years. I judge him by the character he shows every day and that's a good person. ... We're not always going to agree. He said certain things I don't agree with," Mahomes said.
Butker's wealth is deserved because of the sport he plays and his own ability. I don't agree with much that he says, but that's neither here nor there, unfortunately. The NFL is full of public figures who either act or speak without much concern of who they may impact down the road.