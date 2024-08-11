Jacksonville is cursed for Chiefs after Hollywood Brown suffers deja vu injury
By John Buhler
All any NFL team wants to do is get to the regular season with as many healthy bodies as possible. Unfortunately, football is a collision sport built around control violence. It is one of the many reasons we love the sport, but can be problematic in weeks such as these. In the Kansas City Chiefs' first game of the preseason, one of their most important weapons went down with a scary shoulder injury.
Hollywood Brown suffered a sternoclavicular joint dislocation in his first preseason game with the Chiefs. He was removed from the game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, first as something precautionary, but it was later proven to be far more serious. After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said this was the same injury former Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered back in 2019.
While the good news is that it does not look to be an injury of the season-ending variety, Brown will be missing time. Hill missed four games five years ago, which happened to be the same injury that happened in the same stadium vs. the same team. Obviously, where the injury occurred on the body is worth monitoring, as the joint in question is where the sternum and clavicle meet inside the chest.
This has not been a kind offseason to Chiefs wide receivers. Can we just get to the regular season?
Kansas City lost its first game of the preseason to the Jaguars to the tune of 26-13 Saturday night.
Jacksonville is apparently cursed for Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers
Although the Chiefs will not play the Jaguars during the regular season, they did play last year, as well as during the AFC playoffs two postseasons ago. While Kansas City is pretty much a lock to win the AFC North, Jacksonville is comfortably in the middle of the conference, hoping to catch the Houston Texans in the AFC South, or at the very least, be one of three wild card teams coming out of the AFC.
Kansas City has a chance to do something unprecedented in NFL history by winning its third straight Super Bowl. We have seen other teams go on dynastic runs before, but they've never won three in a row. That is what is at stake for the Chiefs this year. Not saying they are going to do it, but they have as good of a chance as anyone. However, they cannot afford to see players like Brown miss any significant time.
Given the nature of his injury, we can only hope for Brown to return midway through September after missing maybe only one game that matters. Obviously, he is being put on ice for the time being. However, you do have to wonder if Reid's proclivity for playing most of his starters in the preseason could be coming to an end. The Chiefs are the best team in the league right now, but not by a ton.
We will have more information on Brown's unfortunate shoulder injury as more news of it comes out.