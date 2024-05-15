Pun intended: Chiefs ‘ideal fit’ at wide receiver comes with an obvious catch
By Mark Powell
As Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice awaits word from the NFL regarding a possible suspension about multiple charges he faces in the Dallas area, including aggravated assault. Rice could be suspended for a quarter of the 17-game season, if not more, and had emerged as Patrick Mahomes favorite target near the end of their Super Bowl run.
Chiefs wire analyst John Dillon suggested that free-agent wide receiver Michael Thomas would be an ideal replacement:
“It wasn’t long ago that Thomas was considered one of the NFL’s best wide receivers, but injuries have derailed his career,” Dillon wrote. “The Chiefs haven’t shown any interest in him, but if he is healthy and able to pass a physical, Thomas could be an ideal fit for Kansas City.”
Would the Kansas City Chiefs consider signing Michael Thomas?
Kansas City had met with free-agent wide receiver Zay Jones before he signed with the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs also signed Hollywood Brown early this offseason and drafted Xavier Worthy in the first round. Travis Kelce still exists. They aren't lacking in weapons, but losing Rice would hurt.
The biggest issue with Thomas is his health. 2023 was a significant development in that department, as he appeared in 10 games last season. In the three seasons prior, Thomas played in just eight games total.
It's been a long time since Thomas made three straight Pro Bowls between 2017-19. Thomas also made two straight All-Pro teams and won offensive player of the year in 2019. Then, the injuries struck, and the former Saints star hasn't been the same since.
How would Michael Thomas fit with the Chiefs
The Chiefs lost the likes of Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason. Were Thomas brought in, Thomas could compete with Justyn Watson for the WR3 role behind Brown and Worthy.
The risk behind Thomas is worth taking on depending on his asking price. The Chiefs have a little over $15 million in available cap space, but much of that could be taken up by rookie contracts. It's why Kansas City bowed out of races for Jones and Tyler Boyd.
Thomas should offer a cheaper price tag, and if Kansas City can lessen his workload, this could be a match made in heaven.