Chiefs inactives for Super Bowl 58: Who won’t suit up for Kansas City?
The Kansas City Chiefs are deep with talent on both sides of the ball but injuries could sap that. Who will and will not be available to play in Super Bowl 58?
By Ian Levy
As of this writing, guard Joe Thuney is the only key Chiefs player who will likely be ruled out for the Super Bowl. Thuney hasn't played since the divisional round when he suffered a chest injury. His absence on the offensive line could create a problem for the Chiefs.
Nick Allegretti, who will start in place of Thuney, has plenty of meaningful playoff snaps under his belt, including in the AFC Championship game where he also started in place of Thuney and held up reasonably well against the Ravens' pass rush. But the 49ers front seven is a different beast entirely and Allegretti will be targeted. Luckily, Allegretti told Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 that he's been getting plenty of help from Thuney as he prepares.
"I'm treating it like I'm playing, because that's how I have to mentally. He's also treating it that way so when a left guard coaching point comes up, we'll kind of look at each other and try to interpret it for each other. What that step means or what the angle means that we have to take. Having a guy like that who's been probably the best guard in this league for the last four or five yards — has not gotten his credit he deserves. Having a guy like that in your ear and helping you along the way. .. seeing him prepare, but also knowing the coaching points he's taking, I can apply to myself. He's been incredible."
Who is listed on the final Kansas City Chiefs injury report for Super Bowl 58?
Several other Chiefs players have been listed in the injury report since the AFC Championship Game, including wide receivers Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice, running backs Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco, defensive end Chris Jones and defensive back L'Jarius Sneed. But all are expected to be in uniform and active for the big game.
Offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho, who hasn't played since Week 3, and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, who was placed on injured reserve after an ACL injury against the Ravens, will also be out.