Final Chiefs injury report for Super Bowl 58: Updates and more
Get the latest updates on the Kansas City Chiefs' key injuries ahead of the Super Bowl clash with the 49ers.
The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to play in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with only one major injury absence.
The Chiefs made it through Super Bowl week with several key starters nursing injuries, but the final injury report ahead of the biggest game of the season had good news for most and bad news for one.
Defensive tackle Chris Jones, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receiver Rashee Rice are all good to go. All-Pro guard Joe Thuney is not.
Final Chiefs injury report for Super Bowl 58
INJURY
WED
THU
FRI
STATUS
G Joe Thuney
Pectoral
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
RB Jerick McKinnon
Groin
LP
LP
LP
QUESTIONABLE
WR Richie James
Foot
FP
FP
FP
IN
DT Chris Jones
Quad
FP
FP
FP
IN
WR Skyy Moore
Knee
FP
FP
FP
IN
RB Isiah Pacheco
Toe / Ankle
FP
FP
FP
IN
WR Rashee Rice
Ankles
FP
LP
FP
IN
CB L'Jarius Sneed
Calf
FP
FP
FP
IN
OL Prince Tega Wanogho
Quad [IR]
FP
FP
FP
OUT
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Illness
--
LP
FP
IN
FP: Full Participation | LP: Limited Participation | DNP: Did Not Practice
The Chiefs knew that Thuney's chances of playing in the Super Bowl were low after he injured his pectoral muscle in the Divisional Round against the Bills. He missed the AFC Championship Game against the Ravens and was chasing a miracle to get back on the field against the 49ers. His injury typically carries a four to six-week layoff. He needed to recover in three.
He was officially placed on IR on Saturday, allowing Kansas City to activate running back McKinnon. However, he is still expected to be a gametime decision.
With Thuney out, Nick Allegretti will once again step into the starting line up.
That's the only starter that needs replacing though. Rice caused a scare when he had his ankle stepped on during Thursday's practice, making him a limited participant. He's now dealing with issues on both ankles but he's all set to play.
The rest are all going to play through the various levels of wear and tear that accumulate this far into an NFL season.
Others are also slated to miss out because of season-ending injuries.
Chiefs on injured reserve
- S Bryan Cook
- TE Jody Fortson
- S Nazeeh Johnson
- LB Cam Jones
- DT Derrick Nnadi
- DL Charles Omenihu
- TE Gerrit Prince
- OL Joe Thuney
Cook and Nnadi were starters to begin the season. Cook injured his ankle in Week 13 while Nnadi landed on IR after the Wild Card Round with a triceps injury.
The Chiefs' defensive front took another hit when Omenihu injured his ACL in the AFC Championship Game.