Final Chiefs injury report for Super Bowl 58: Updates and more

Get the latest updates on the Kansas City Chiefs' key injuries ahead of the Super Bowl clash with the 49ers.

By Alicia de Artola

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to play in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with only one major injury absence.

The Chiefs made it through Super Bowl week with several key starters nursing injuries, but the final injury report ahead of the biggest game of the season had good news for most and bad news for one.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receiver Rashee Rice are all good to go. All-Pro guard Joe Thuney is not.

Final Chiefs injury report for Super Bowl 58

INJURY

WED

THU

FRI

STATUS

G Joe Thuney

Pectoral

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

RB Jerick McKinnon

Groin

LP

LP

LP

QUESTIONABLE

WR Richie James

Foot

FP

FP

FP

IN

DT Chris Jones

Quad

FP

FP

FP

IN

WR Skyy Moore

Knee

FP

FP

FP

IN

RB Isiah Pacheco

Toe / Ankle

FP

FP

FP

IN

WR Rashee Rice

Ankles

FP

LP

FP

IN

CB L'Jarius Sneed

Calf

FP

FP

FP

IN

OL Prince Tega Wanogho

Quad [IR]

FP

FP

FP

OUT

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Illness

--

LP

FP

IN

FP: Full Participation | LP: Limited Participation | DNP: Did Not Practice

The Chiefs knew that Thuney's chances of playing in the Super Bowl were low after he injured his pectoral muscle in the Divisional Round against the Bills. He missed the AFC Championship Game against the Ravens and was chasing a miracle to get back on the field against the 49ers. His injury typically carries a four to six-week layoff. He needed to recover in three.

He was officially placed on IR on Saturday, allowing Kansas City to activate running back McKinnon. However, he is still expected to be a gametime decision.

With Thuney out, Nick Allegretti will once again step into the starting line up.

That's the only starter that needs replacing though. Rice caused a scare when he had his ankle stepped on during Thursday's practice, making him a limited participant. He's now dealing with issues on both ankles but he's all set to play.

The rest are all going to play through the various levels of wear and tear that accumulate this far into an NFL season.

Others are also slated to miss out because of season-ending injuries.

Chiefs on injured reserve

  • S Bryan Cook
  • TE Jody Fortson
  • S Nazeeh Johnson
  • LB Cam Jones
  • DT Derrick Nnadi
  • DL Charles Omenihu
  • TE Gerrit Prince
  • OL Joe Thuney

Cook and Nnadi were starters to begin the season. Cook injured his ankle in Week 13 while Nnadi landed on IR after the Wild Card Round with a triceps injury.

The Chiefs' defensive front took another hit when Omenihu injured his ACL in the AFC Championship Game.

