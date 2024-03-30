Chiefs-Jaguars trade proposal gives Patrick Mahomes exactly what he needs
The Chiefs can help Patrick Mahomes immensely with one trade.
A busy offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs surely isn't done. Now that the team has moved on from cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, the defending back-to-back Super Bowl champions have north of $25 million in cap space that they can utilize to continue upgrading the roster. But there's also the potential for more trades, this time bringing in talent that will help the chase for a three-peat.
Without question, there is still room to add to the wide receiver room, even after the emergence of Rashee Rice along with the signing of Marquise Brown. That would go a long way in helping Patrick Mahomes be even better -- a terrifying notion for the rest of the NFL -- but trading for a receiver might not be the biggest thing that Mahomes and the Chiefs need.
One of the underrated subplots of the Chiefs offseason is the question at left tackle. Jawaan Taylor was signed last offseason to fill that void after Orlando Brown Jr.'s departure, but Taylor proved as many expected to be better suited at right tackle. Now, with veteran Donovan Smith gone after one season in Kansas City, the unproven options of Wanya Morris and Lucas Niang are actually the Chiefs' best options entering 2024.
A trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, however, could solve their problems.
Chiefs-Jaguars trade lands Patrick Mahomes a sure tackle combo with Cam Robinson
Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report proposed a trade that every Super Bowl contender should make this offseason. And in that, Moton suggested the Chiefs trade for Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson.
What would that trade look like for the Chiefs and Jaguars? Moton suggested "a mid-round pick", so let's piece together this proposed trade package and find something that works for both sides.
The Chiefs' draft pick situation does somewhat complicate things as giving up a third-round pick with their overall lack of draft capital on Day 3 could be detrimental. So trading a third and fifth-rounder and getting a fourth-rounder in return could potentially make some sense for Kansas City and appease the Jags to move on, allowing Walker Little to take over the left side and getting younger up front.
Robinson has never fully lived up to his billing as a former first-round pick and has missed time with injuries and suspensions in his career with Jacksonville. When on the field, though, he has developed into a plus asset as a pass-blocker, even if his run blocking has been subpar throughout his career. That still plays into what the Chiefs should want as they search for a tackle upgrade, though, and this could be their best option.
When the 2024 draft rolls around, many expect the Chiefs to eye a receiver with the No. 32 overall pick to finish off the first round. That, however, could limit their options to find a readymade starter at left tackle. Trading for Robinson, on the other hand, uses that same draft capital to find a surefire plug-and-play option that will fortify the offense and help keep Mahomes upright.