Chiefs most obvious Kadarius Toney replacements come with own set of issues
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs parted ways with wide receiver Kadarius Toney after a tumultuous two seasons. The Chiefs acquired the former first-round pick in a midseason trade with the New York Giants during the 2022 season, and his time in Kansas City proved to be an emotional rollercoaster.
Toney endeared himself to fans with his performance in Super Bowl LVII. Toney set a Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return in the fourth quarter, then caught a touchdown pass that gave the Chiefs their first lead of the game.
The following season, Toney wore out his welcome. The often-injured wide receiver was expected to handle a bigger workload in 2023, but he failed to live up to expectation. He played a significant role in Kansas City’s offensive woes, and finished the season with five dropped passes.
Chiefs second-round wide receivers haven’t developed as hoped
While many Chiefs fans may be relieved to see Toney’s departure from the team, the remaining options to replace him on the depth chart don’t do much to inspire confidence.
With Toney gone, the Chiefs will rely on wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore to serve as their fourth and fifth options.
Kansas City used a second-round pick to grab speedster Hardman in the 2019 NFL Draft, when former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was expected to suspended. Through his five years, Hardman has been an underwhelming option. The 26-year-old wide receiver has never recorded a 700-yard season or more than six receiving touchdowns in a season, despite playing in the Chiefs’ high-octane offense.
After Hardman didn’t pan out, the Chiefs selected Moore in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Through two seasons, he has been even less productive than Hardman. Moore has not recorded more than 22 receptions or 250 yards in a season yet. He scored his only receiving touchdown during a Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023.
The Chiefs added veteran wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in free agency and drafted Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Both wideouts are expected to join the starting lineup as deep threats on the perimeter, which will allow second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice to work from the slot.
Those plans will be delayed after Brown suffered a shoulder injury in the Chiefs preseason opener against the Jaguars. Chiefs coach Andy Reid doesn’t expect Brown to be ready for the team’s regular season opener, which means the Chiefs will have to rely on their wide receiver depth to step up against the Baltimore Ravens.
Brown’s injury — a sternoclavicular dislocation — is the same ailment former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered in 2019, when he missed four games. Brown has already missed three weeks of time, so the hope is that he’ll be ready sooner rather than later. Until then, the Chiefs will have to rely on Hardman and Moore.