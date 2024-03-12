Chiefs latest free agency move would be a huge flex if it works out
The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on a bit of a rehabilitation project in their latest free agency signing.
By Josh Wilson
The Kansas City Chiefs are officially the hunted for 2024. None of the 31 other teams in the league want to see this dynasty earn a three-peat and stake their claim as the best era in pro American football. Already, the Chiefs have made expected open-market moves, mainly bringing back Chris Jones.
Given that Kansas City is one of several teams in a tight situation in regards to salary cap -- though the record increase to the cap helped them a lot -- they need to be smart with the moves they make.
Adam Schefter reported Irv Smith Sr. has agreed to a deal with the team for just one year, and presumably a pretty small cap hit. This will be a prove-it deal for the tight end entering his fifth year, who signed a similar deal with the Bengals last year.
Smith struggled in 2023, seeing a career-low in yards per reception as well as receptions per game, logging just one touchdown on the year. He wasn't much better in the blocking game, with Pro Football Focus giving him a grade of 53.6.
Another low-key advantage to the signing is, of course, that Smith has some intel to the Bengals playbook and game plan, who could be conference blockades for Kansas City next year if Joe Burrow is back to full health.
Chiefs take on another revitalization project in Irv Smith Jr.
The Chiefs traded for Kadarius Toney in 2022, a move that has shades of this signing. A clearly talented and physically gifted player who hasn't performed well... Surely having passes thrown from one of the best quarterbacks to ever do it in Patrick Mahomes will cure all, right? Not that easy.
For Toney, that was not the case. He flamed out and became a non-factor in the team's 2024 title.
Can Smith be a different story?
Kansas City already has one of the -- or perhaps the best -- receiving tight ends in NFL history in Travis Kelce. Kelce, who has been to nine Pro Bowls and named to four All-Pro teams, was a steady receiving weapon for Mahomes last year in a season where most of his traditional wideouts were frequently up-and-down in terms of performance quality.
Kelce is physical and talented enough to make something out of nearly nothing, but the Andy Reid system and Patrick Mahomes under center are both meaningful attributes that have given Kelce some advantages. Clearly, the groundwork is there for a tight end to make an impact.
While Kelce is showing no signs of slowing down and giving a front-seat to any other player, Smith can learn from Kelce and the Chiefs proven results in this realm. There's no better place for a tight end to go -- save maybe San Francisco -- and learn under a proven, reliable veteran.
Hopes aren't high that Smith will be making any sort of major waves in 2024, but who knows? Maybe the Chiefs have some magic up their sleeves.