Chiefs LB destroys Nick Sirianni, Eagles for NSFW message after Week 11 win
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni treated a regular-season win like the Super Bowl, and one Chiefs player let him hear it.
By Mark Powell
After defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in a Super Bowl rematch, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni pumped up his team while heading to the locker room. Sirianni was quoted saying "Hey! I don't hear any s*** anymore, Chiefs fans! See ya!"
Sirianni and the Eagles would act like they've been here before, but really they haven't. This is still a young team (for the most part) which has yet to achieve its Super Bowl dream. Sirianni has only been head coach for three years.
As the emotional leader for this team, Sirianni is will to take the blowback which comes from targeting a fanbase like Chiefs Kingdom. Willie Gay Jr., a linebacker for the Chiefs, commented on an Instagram post of Sirianni, suggesting he's a "corny as a mfer 😂".
The Eagles are 9-1 on the season and, overall, have earned the right to brag. While a tough schedule remains, Philly are the favorites to earn home field advantage in the NFC and quite possibly return to the Super Bowl. A victory over the Chiefs in Kansas City is an ideal measuring stick, especially considering they didn't play their best offensive football.
Eagles and Chiefs haven't played their best football
The Chiefs have yet to find a reliable No. 1 threat for Patrick Mahomes outside of Travis Kelce. However, when Kelce is taken out of the game, players like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Rashee Rice must step up. On Monday night, they did not, and MVS dropped a critical pass that should have led to the Chiefs game-winning score.
DeVonta Smith was ademant that the Eagles have yet to put everything together offensively, as well. A.J. Brown was shut down most of the night in KC, while Smith was the only reliable threat for Jalen Hurts.
At this stage of the season, it's good that both teams are looking to improve. Despite Sirianni's bragging ways, he surely knows this.