Chiefs long-term roster plans require some Brett Veach magic and then some
By Lior Lampert
Patrick Mahomes has unequivocally established himself as the best quarterback in football, regardless of what the NFL's annual Top 100 list says. But as talented as he is, his burly offensive line has allowed him to prosper.
For starters, we aren't saying Mahomes is a product of his enforcers up front (in case that needed to be said). Nonetheless, the Kansas City Chiefs have invested a lot of resources into their pass protection, which has paid dividends. However, the organization finds itself in a predicament this offseason.
Center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith, two pillars of the Chiefs offensive line, are entering the final year of their rookie contracts. Both have played well above their pay grade and are due for massive raises, though Kansas City's salary cap situation is getting expensive.
Recent intel from Nate Taylor of The Athletic ($) suggests re-signing Humphrey and Smith is Kansas City's "top priority." Ultimately, that'll be more challenging to execute in practice than in theory, and Chiefs general manager Brett Veach finds himself in a tough spot.
Chiefs re-signing Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith requires some Brett Veach magic and then some
Per Taylor, Humphrey likely will earn more than Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow if he extends with the Chiefs. The latter is the highest-paid player in the league at their position, meaning the 25-year-old would reset the market.
While Humphrey is the two-time Pro Bowl, Smith will presumably net a higher average annual salary, considering his positional value.
As Taylor points out, Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons paces all right guards with his $20.5 million yearly price tag. Could Smith seek a long-term pact with similar compensation in his next deal?
Humphrey has started every game for the Chiefs since they selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In 2022, he earned All-Pro Second Team honors. He's undoubtedly cemented his status as the anchor of the Chiefs offensive line and one of the best centers in the league.
Smith has appeared in all but one contest since Kansas City spent a sixth-round pick on him in 2021. His positive Pro Football Focus player grades reflect his remarkable pass and run-blocking efforts, showcasing his versatility. He, Humphrey and Joe Thuney have formed arguably the NFL's best interior offensive line trio.
Keeping Mahomes upright has propelled the Chiefs to three Super Bowls, but it's getting costly. Let's see what strings Veach can pull to ensure Humphrey and Smtih remain on the roster for the foreseeable future.