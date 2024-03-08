Chiefs make a low-key brilliant move to restore defense with Chris Jones waiting
The Chiefs are keeping the defense strong.
By Lior Lampert
As Kansas City Chiefs fans eagerly await to hear that the team has re-signed All-Pro defensive tackle, Chris Jones, they will be happy to hear that one of the defensive unit’s unsung heroes will return next season.
ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter has reported that the Chiefs and veteran linebacker Drue Tranquill have come to terms on a three-year, $19 million contract.
Tranquill’s deal includes $13 million in fully guaranteed money, per Schefter.
After spending his first four seasons as a pro with the AFC West-rival Los Angeles Chargers, Tranquill signed a one-year pact with the Chiefs last offseason and performed well enough to remain a part of Kansas City’s long-term plans as they look to become the first team in league history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
Chiefs bring back Drue Tranquill amid Chris Jones drama
Jones has been trolling Chiefs fans on social media, which has caught most of the public eye while leaving many wondering where he and the Chiefs stand in negotiations as the two sides try to find common ground. But Kansas City continues to operate behind closed doors, with Tranquill’s extension being the latest of savvy moves.
In 2023, Tranquill recorded 78 combined tackles, seven quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass deflection while logging only 57 percent defensive snap rate. He was one of the PFF’s highest-graded pass rushers this past season.
The Chiefs have big plans for Tranquill as he enters his age-29 campaign, as validated by the financial guarantees of his contract. Hopefully, Jones will be able to officially welcome himself back into the mix with a new deal as well as Kansas City looks to run it back in 2024 with the same core that has won back-to-back titles.