Chiefs next move should be obvious and not involve L’Jarius Sneed
Despite all the talk about L'Jarius Sneed, the Chiefs next move should involve their offensive line.
By Mark Powell
Much of the Kansas City Chiefs offseason plans have centered around two players -- Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed. Jones signed a record contract extension before free agency began. Sneed, meanwhile, was hit with the franchise tag and may be traded any day now (he was recently connected to the Indianapolis Colts).
However, as those storylines play out, the Chiefs also must shift focus to other areas of need. While wide receiver has rightly received plenty of attention, as Kansas City must add outside help opposite Rashee Rice, protecting Patrick Mahomes is always the No. 1 priority.
This is where Jawaan Taylor comes in. The Chiefs let Orlando Brown Jr. walk to Cincinnati last offseason, and replaced him by signing Jawaan Taylor. Despite his infamous head starts, Taylor is one of the more productive tackles in the NFL. That's why the Chiefs would be best-served moving him back to his natural position.
Chiefs can make a surprise signing that benefits Jawaan Taylor
Kansas City signed Taylor to be their left tackle, thus replacing Brown Jr. However, Taylor's natural position is right tackle. If the Chiefs can sign a new left tackle to protect Mahomes blind side, Taylor can play the position he started 66 games at in Jacksonville.
One plausible option is David Bakhtiari, who was recently released by the Green Bay Packers. While Bakhtiari was immediately connected to the New York Jets because of his friendship with Aaron Rodgers, if he wants a better shot at winning the Super Bowl in his final seasons, the Chiefs are his best bet.
Bakhtiari has an extensive injury history which should drive his price down. Having a player like Taylor who has experience playing both tackle positions is essential behind Bakhtiari, who could go down at any moment.
Still, when healthy, Bakhtiari has proven he's one of the best left tackles in the NFL, making two All-Pro teams and three Pro Bowls.