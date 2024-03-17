L'Jarius Sneed adds more fuel to Chiefs trade rumors with social media activity
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed remains on the trade block, as he has yet to agree to a contract extension with the back-to-back Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs placed on the franchise tag on Sneed, so he is tied to the organization for another season barring a trade, which Brett Veach is currently exploring.
Recent trade rumblings involving a potential deal to the Colts were quickly dispelled, Stephen Holder of ESPN reported that there was no trade in place between Indianapolis and Kansas City for Sneed as of yesterday.
Sneed would be an excellent addition for any team, and has been linked everywhere from Pittsburgh to Tennessee to now Indianapolis this offseason. At 27 years old, now is Sneed's chance to cash in on a new contract, as the closer he gets to 30, the tougher that contract will be to secure.
Former Colts cornerback Chris Lammons caught wind of the reports and made his feelings known, tweeting out several emojis to properly reflect his feelings. Sneed responded to this in similar fashion, replying to Lammons tweet with an eyes emoji.
L'Jarius Sneed seems to acknowledge excitement about Chiefs trade
It wouldn't be surprising if the Chiefs ended up trading Sneed to Indianapolis, a team which could use some help in the secondary. The fact that the rival Titans are also interested only increases the urgency from Indianapolis's perspective.
At the NFL Combine just last month, Veach made it clear that the ideal outcome of these trade talks for the Chiefs would be keeping Sneed on the roster with Chris Jones, who just signed a record extension of his own.
“It’d be great to get Chris and LJ done,” Veach said. “That’s our goal and intention, but we also know that it’s not 100% and might not even be 75%. It might be 50%. And so we’ll have a backup plan to that. A lot of this has to do with it’s like a musical chair game where if you’re not able to bring both those guys back.”
If course, intentions don't always become reality.