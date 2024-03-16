One of two things needs to happen for Chiefs to trade L’Jarius Sneed
Trading L'Jarius Sneed requires a concession neither the cornerback nor the Chiefs should make.
Rumors have been swirling about the Kansas City Chiefs trading L'Jarius Sneed, not all of them reliable. Despite all the chatter around the Indianapolis Colts, it's still far from certain that any trade will get off the ground.
As Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis pointed out, the situation is "fluid."
When it comes down to it, one of two things needs to happen: 1. Sneed's contract demands need to get closer to what interested teams are willing to pay, as FanSided's Cody Williams explored recently. Or 2. The Chiefs need to lower their asking price.
It's obvious that price is make or break with every trade negotiation. The Chiefs could theoretically trade Patrick Mahomes if they were willing to accept an offer lower than his value.
But in this case, the idea of the Chiefs being willing to lower their price for Sneed depends on what exactly Kansas City values.
L'Jarius Sneed trade equation for Chiefs has to consider the three-peat
Is it more important for the Chiefs to accrue assets from Sneed before losing him in free agency? Or is it more important to have him on the field in 2024, playing on the franchise tag?
Any team that's trying to convince Brett Veach to make that deal is going to have to overcome the value of the latter option. It's a pretty high bar to clear since the Chiefs are looking at the possibility of a historic three-peat.
Sneed has already said the idea of a three-peat is a motivating factor. There's no doubt the Chiefs want it too. So yes, one of two things can happen to make a Sneed trade a reality. It's just that those two things aren't the most likely outcomes on the board.
Why lower your asking price when the alternative isn't a bad outcome?