Chiefs nightmare offseason continues with 2 more arrests
It's been an undeniably tumultuous offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs on the heels of winning their second straight Lombardi Trophy. Obviously, there is the natural ebbs and flows of free agency and the draft that can get a bit hectic but it's been made worse with the situation surrounding wide receiver Rashee Rice, who faces multiple criminal charges for a reckless driving/racing incident in Dallas.
Now, the Chiefs' problems just got even worse and caused an even bigger headache moving forward for general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid.
On Friday, offensive tackles Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested for marijuana possession in Kansas. The duo of offensive linemen have been released from the Johnson County authorities, as reported by Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 in Kansas City.
Chiefs OTs Wanya Morris, Chukwuebuka Godrick arrested for marijuana possession
We're not going to be ones to gauge the severity of crimes against one another when it comes to this with Morris and Godrick in comparison to Rice's situation. However, there's no question that this is another unfortunate incident that the Chiefs are undeniably going to be faced with heading into a season in which they hope to three-peat.
Morris, a third-round pick by Kansas City in the 2023 NFL Draft, could be the Week 1 starter at left tackle for the Chiefs. The expectation currently is that he and second-round rookie Kingsley Suamataia will go into training camp battling for the starting job opposite Jawaan Taylor on the offensive line. If there are any repercussions from the Chiefs or the league, though, Suamataia, a highly talented but raw prospect, could find himself forced into action immediately.
As for Godrick, he was signed out of Nigeria through the NFL's International Pathway Program last offseason. He didn't play in the regular season for Kansas City but saw the field in preseason action and performed admirably given his lack of experience. He could've potentially figured into the Chiefs' depth plans at tackle but this incident could put that somewhat into question.
Put simply, there have been a plethora of off-field distractions for this Chiefs team already this offseason and it's only May. We can only hope that things get cleared up and the incidents stop here but that won't mean that Kansas City won't be forced to deal with them still. Any consequences for Morris, Godrick and Rice could very much negatively affect the reigning champions and certainly complicate the quest for a three-peat.