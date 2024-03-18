Latest Chiefs-Odell Beckham Jr. rumor makes absolutely no sense
Will the Kansas City Chiefs sign Odell Beckham Jr.? Not if his asking price is this high.
By Mark Powell
As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for a potential three-peat, one of their biggest offseason needs is finding players for Patrick Mahomes to throw the ball to. Mahomes is the greatest quarterback of his era, so it's no wonder free agents would be willing to line up at the door to play with him, especially wideouts.
Thus far this offseason, however, the Chiefs haven't done enough in that department. Kansas City signed Chris Jones to a hefty contract extension and placed the franchise tag on L'Jarius Sneed, who may still seek a trade partner. The defensive side of the ball has received plenty of attention from Brett Veach. Offensively, there's still some work to do despite adding Hollywood Brown a few days ago.
Odell Beckham Jr., formerly a Pro Bowl wide receiver who was just released by the Baltimore Ravens, has interest in playing with Mahomes, per a recent report.
“Odell wants a huge contract that has tons of money behind it and years attached to it because this is likely his last contract in the NFL," a source told The Daily Mail.
Could the Chiefs afford to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?
I am not doubting the credentials of the publication in the slightest, but if Beckham Jr. is under the impression he'll receive a large contract to play in KC, he doesn't fully understand his value. Beckham Jr. hasn't surpassed the 1,000-yard mark since 2019 with the Cleveland Browns.
Perhaps his best run of late was with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, when he helped lead Sean McVay's team to the Super Bowl alongside Cooper Kupp. Since then, OBJ has recovered from a torn ACL he suffered in that same Super Bowl and caught just 35 balls for 565 yards on the Ravens last season.
Spotrac lists Beckham Jr.'s market value at nearly $12 million per season on a one-year deal. That sounds far more realistic for OBJ and the Chiefs if they were to come to an agreement, as it would allow Beckham Jr. to rebuild his reputation as one of the better wide receivers in football on a prove-it deal.