Patrick Mahomes had an elated response to Chiefs upgrading the WR corps with key signing
Patrick Mahomes is excited about the Chiefs signing Marquise Brown, and for good reason.
By Josh Wilson
If Patrick Mahomes can win a Super Bowl with a receiving corps that made headlines for dropped passes in 2023, what can he do with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who the Chiefs added late Thursday night?
The Kansas City Chiefs made a move to upgrade the WR room, an area that sorely needed upgrading either via the open market or the draft. While the Chiefs could still draft a rookie to add to the mix, Brown is a proven five-year veteran receiver who could uncork his potential with the Chiefs. While Brown has yet to garner any sort of seasonal honors like Pro Bowl or All-Pro, catching passes from Patrick Mahomes could just change that...
Last year, Brown was with the Arizona Cardinals. He garnered some trade interest around the deadline but nothing amounted to it. Now, he's a Chief, with the team only having to utilize cap space to get him.
Patrick Mahomes loves it.
Patrick Mahomes reacts to Marquise Brown signing
Shortly after the signing, Mahomes sent out a simple post on X (formerly Twitter) of a smiling emoji, letting it be known how excited he was to have a receiver of Brown's talent on the roster for 2024.
A bit later, quote-posting Marquise Brown's announcement post and photoshop of him in a Chiefs uniform, Mahomes sent out three flexing emojis.
Brown has been pressing up against a proverbial glass ceiling the last several seasons. After a 1,000-yard year with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, he had a 704-yard and 574-yard year with the Cardinals in 2022 and 2023, respectively. He has yet to play with an elite pass-first quarterback. Jackson made strides to become more of a pocket presence in 2023, but Brown was long gone. In Arizona Brown was catching passes from the likes of Joshua Dobbs, Colt McCoy, and Trace McSorely around Kyler Murray's lapsing availability.
It seems like a move that Brown and the Chiefs both really needed. A great match, and a good upgrade.