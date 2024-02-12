Chiefs owner Clark Hunt provides definitive answer on Andy Reid's future
Fresh off winning the Super Bowl for the third time in five years, there was some speculation that Andy Reid might ride off into the sunset. What did Chiefs owner Clark Hunt have to say about that?
Winning a Super Bowl is incredibly difficult. Winning two is grueling. Winning your third, in overtime, after going through what has been statistically ranked as the toughest postseason path in history, should be enough to make a man contemplate retirement just so he can get a little peace and quiet for the first time in years.
One of the most talked-about storylines in the lead-up to this Super Bowl was about Andy Reid. Would this be the last ride for one of the most successful coaches in NFL history? Could he possibly call it a career after winning back-to-back Super Bowls and his third in five years?
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt doesn't think so.
Andy Reid being back next year is great news for the Chiefs, and bad news for the rest of the NFL
Reid will turn 66 next month, and with both Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll being recently relieved of their head coaching duties, that makes him the oldest active head coach in the NFL.
It's fair to wonder how close retirement is, but why would Reid leave now? He's at the very top of his profession, having joined Belichick, Chuck Noll, Joe Gibbs, and Bill Walsh as the only head coaches with three Super Bowl rings. He gets to coach arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play, and Patrick Mahomes is still only 28 years old.
Best of all, he's obviously still having fun. Watching Reid bask in the glow of another title with his wife Tammy after the game was low-key just as compelling as the meeting on the field of America's sweethearts, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Reid's postgame interview with Chris Berman and Marcellus Wiley of ESPN didn't explicitly shed any light on whether he'd be back next year, but he clearly reveled in getting to be the coach of this team, even laughing off his in-game run-in with Kelce by saying his star tight end "makes me feel young."
For his part, Kelce said after the game of Reid that, "He's one of the best leaders of men I've ever seen in my life... I owe my entire career to that guy." Mahomes was just as effusive in his praise for his head coach and mentor, saying, "I believe he's the best coach of all-time... I don't believe I'd be the quarterback I am if I didn't have Coach Reid being my head coach." He also told CBS' Tracy Wolfson when asked if this was a dynasty that "it's the start of one, but we're not done."
By winning his third Super Bowl title, Reid has officially entered the conversation for the NFL's coaching Mt. Rushmore, and with everyone talking about the possibility next year of the NFL's first three-peat after the win, there's no reason to believe the Chiefs are ready to stop any time soon. He loves his players and his players love him, and he works for an owner that would do anything to keep him as long as he wants to stay. This is an organization in total sync, with one goal every year that they know how to do better than anyone else. If this really is the start of a dynasty, how could you walk away from that?