Patrick Mahomes ensured Xavier Worthy received first career touchdown football
The Kansas City Chiefs' first touchdown of the season was nothing if not memorable.
First and 10 on the Baltimore Ravens' 21-yard line, Kansas City drew up a clever backdoor handoff to rookie wideout Xavier Worthy, the reigning No. 28 pick in the NFL Draft. Known for his speed — Worthy broke the 40-yard sprint record at the NFL Combine — Worthy was able to receive the ball on the move. The rest is history.
On his first NFL touch, Worthy darted through traffic untouched and wound up in the end zone. Not only did his touchdown tie the game, but it made every Buffalo Bills fan wince. Buffalo originally owned the No. 28 pick, but dealt it (and Worthy) to Kansas City in a move that is sure to age like milk.
Worthy immediately celebrated, a well-deserved moment for the 21-year-old Texas product. As Worthy and his teammates mobbed the back of the end zone, though, Patrick Mahomes had anotber objective. He made sure to secure the football, a keepsake that Worthy can pass down for generations to come.
Patrick Mahomes goes out of his way to secure Xavier Worthy's first TD ball
This is a small gesture on the surface, and Worthy probably would have received that football anyway. Still, it's a great show of leadership from Mahomes, celebrating with his teammate, but also going the extra mile to commemorate a special moment.
This was Worthy's first NFL touch. How often does a first touch equate to a first touchdown? This is a pairing Kansas City fans expect a lot from this season. Worthy's first TD may have come on a creative run play, but Worthy will primarily do his damage as a vertical threat who takes the lid off of defenses. Equally dynamic with and without the football, Kansas City will also use Worthy on quick darts over the middle and intermediate routes. Worthy should establish himself as one of the NFL's best after-the-catch wideouts.
Mahomes should bring the most out of Worthy. There wasn't a more ideal prospect-team fit than Worthy and Kansas City. It's unfair to hold him up to the standards of Tyreek Hill, but it's hard not to see the parallels. We know what a twitchy, elite top-speed wideout can accomplish when Mahomes is tossing the pigskin. Worthy has flaws to overcome and NFL intricacies to pick up, but the live-wire athletic talent is off the charts, and Kansas City is already making use of it.
This is the sort of moment that will end up on the Chiefs' end-of-season highlight reel. If Kansas City completes the three-peat, this is quite literally where it all started. The first points of the season. If you needed a reason to believe that Mahomes and Worthy are on the same page, this is a great indicator of what is to come.