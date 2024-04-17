Chiefs praise of fellow wide receiver can't be good news for Rashee Rice
It appears that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is mentally preparing to be without wide receiver Rashee Rice if his recent praise of offseason addition Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown is any indication.
By Lior Lampert
Amid the ongoing legal matter involving Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, the team entered the voluntary phase of their offseason workout program on Monday.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid held a press conference afterward. And while it was inevitable that reporters would ask him questions regarding Rice's situation, he did his best to focus on football and the players on the roster, like offseason addition Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown.
Reid didn't hesitate to heap praise on Brown, which can't bode well for Rice and his potential prospects to begin the 2024 NFL season.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid showers Marquise "Hollywood' Brown with compliments, sounding alarms for Rashee Rice
"[Marquise] Hollywood Brown is a good speed receiver, he can play inside or outside, and I stay away from saying a deep threat... He can play within the offense and do all of the different routes that we asked," Reid said. "He's a nice addition, and he has some experience and production," he added.
Brown signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Chiefs via free agency this offseason, with an opportunity to earn up to $11 million based on contractual incentives. He has reportedly hit the ground running with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, already developing a solid rapport with the franchise signal-caller.
Since being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Brown has proven to be one of the most explosive receivers in the league, thanks to his blazing speed. However, he can also win in the short-to-intermediate passing game, an area Rice excelled in as a rookie in 2023.
While the Rice case is fluid and continuously evolving, Reid and the Chiefs appear to be embracing a "next man up" mentality to ensure they are ready for whatever the outcome ends up being, with their sights set on becoming the first team in league history to win three straight Super Bowl titles being the top priority.