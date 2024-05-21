Rashee Rice isn't quite free from latest charges despite positive update
Tumultuous would probably be the kid-gloves way to describe the offseason for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice. It started with the high-speed racing and reckless driving incident that resulted in a multi-car crash on a Dallas freeway. That resulted in Rice facing multiple serious charges and potential jail time. But then the situation worsened when Rice was accused of allegedly punching a photographer at a nightclub.
A suspension for Rice is all but inevitable for some meaningful portion of the 2024 season, though the actual length or when that punishment will be handed down remains entirely unknown at this point. However, the Chiefs wideout did recently receive a positive update regarding one of the incidents he was involved with.
According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the photographer who Rice allegedly punched has asked police to drop the charges against the Chiefs pass-catcher.
Objectively, that's certainly good news for Rice. However, when you dig into it just a little bit more, the receiver isn't quite out of the woods just yet when it comes to this case.
Rashee Rice update is good but not the end of charges for punching photographer
The phrasing that Pelissero used in his report of "asked the police" is actually a crucial component in this legal situation. While the alleged victim's wishes can and likely will be taken into account, the idea that a victim can drop charges is not the reality of how the U.S. legal system works -- that's just in TV and movies that we see that, which is not the truth of the situation.
According to Lexie Rigden, who describes themselves as a practicing attorney and legal expert, only the State has the authority to drop charges in a criminal case such as this. Moreover, she noted that if there were video of the incident, then the alleged victim wouldn't even be required to be involved in trying the case against Rice.
That's extremely important context for this situation. As of right now, it's not public knowledge or record if there is video evidence regarding the nightclub scene involving the photographer and Rice, so the victim's cooperation could be required to try the Chiefs receiver. But if there is video that has just not yet been made public, that could change the calculus based on what the prosecution determines regarding the case.
Again, the fact that the alleged victim in this case is asking for the charges to be dropped is a good thing for Rice. However, he's not entirely in the clear just yet as it pertains to this incident, at least not yet.