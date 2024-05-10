Details of alleged Rashee Rice assault don’t do Chiefs WR any favors
By Lior Lampert
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice continues digging an even deeper hole for himself with every new bit of news mentioning his name that surfaces.
Already facing eight felony charges for his alleged role in a multi-vehicle collision that occurred in March, Rice is now under investigation for assaulting a photographer at a nightclub on Monday in Dallas, Texas.
While it remains unclear if any legal action will come from this newly documented incident, the latest details in an offense report acquired by The Dallas Morning News on Thursday provided new information on the ongoing situation that will not do the Chiefs receiver any favors.
Per the report, the "suspect" assaulted a photographer after baiting him to the Lit Lounge & Feu Nightclub in downtown Dallas under the impression he was "hired to take pictures," per The News. Rice is being investigated as the assailant in question after matching the description provided to law enforcement regarding the matter.
The photographer was previously at the nightclub before leaving the venue around 1:30 a.m. and got invited to return roughly 30 minutes later by the suspect (Rice) via Instagram. Upon doing so, "other members of the suspect's entourage" informed him of the latter's whereabouts, according to the report -- only to be punched in the left side of his face once they got together.
Despite suffering non-life-threatening injuries, the photographer went to the hospital, per a representative of the Dallas police.
Recent social media rumblings initially led to skepticism regarding Rice's involvement in this matter after two civilians "with knowledge of the incident told The [Dallas Morning] News a verbal altercation occurred at the club, but there was no physical contact." However, now we have contradictory intel.
The NFL seems set to make an example of Rice and hit him with a lengthy suspension once the legal process runs its course for his part in the multi-car wreck. But this will not help his cause.