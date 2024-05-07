Rashee Rice in even more hot water over alleged assault at nightclub
Rashee Rice is becoming far too familiar with the Dallas Police Department.
The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, who is already facing eight felony charges from a March car crash, is now under investigation for "allegedly hitting a photographer at a club in Dallas early Monday," according to police sources cited by WFAA.
The police are investigating witnesses to find out what happened at Lit Kitchen & Lounge in Dallas early on Monday morning. So for now, Rice is simply the subject of an investigation. It's not clear if charges will come from this as well.
As Rashee Rice legal trouble grows, so should Chiefs concern
Rice has not been suspended by the NFL as the legal process plays out for his roll in a multi-vehicle accident in Dallas in March. Two sports cars owned or rented by Rice were allegedly street racing when they caused a pile up on the highway. Multiple people were injured and one person was sent to the hospital.
Police determined Rice was the driver of one of those vehicles and charged him with six counts of collision involving bodily injury and one count each of collision involving serious bodily injury and aggravated assault.
An alleged assault at a nightclub might be the least of his worries right now. Rice is facing serious jail time because of those felony charges. And there could be professional repercussions as well.
Even though the NFL hasn't stepped in, they are within their rights to suspend Rice under the league's personal conduct policy. Charges stemming from a second incident in Dallas wouldn't help his case in the slightest.
Rice was a key player for the Chiefs during their Super Bowl run and he was expected to lead the receiving corps as Kansas City vies for a three-peat this coming season. These legal issues put his future in jeopardy.