Sure sounds like NFL will make an example of Chiefs WR Rashee Rice
The NFL will make sure to make an example out of Chiefs WR Rashee Rice.
The Kansas City Chiefs had all sorts of problems in their wide receiver room last season, but Rashee Rice really emerged as a trustworthy weapon for Patrick Mahomes.
Rice, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, had 79 receptions for 938 yards in the air with seven touchdowns in the regular season and wound up putting another 262 yards in Kansas City's four postseason games. He was an integral piece of their team that wound up winning the Super Bowl, and looked like a guy who could be Patrick Mahomes' WR1 for the foreseeable future.
Then, disaster struck. Rice caused a crash involving a half-dozen vehicles on a highway in Dallas back in March. A suspension is inevitable for Rice, the only question is how long will it be?
It sure sounds like Rashee Rice's suspension will be a hefty one
Former NFL Network on-air talent James Palmer made an appearance on Steve Smith's podcast on Wednesday and said that the Chiefs are bracing for a very hefty suspension.
"Palmer said he knows for a fact Rice will receive a punishment from Roger Goodell after admitting to being behind the wheel of one of the cars that caused the accident. He then added that Reid, Mahomes and K.C. are bracing for, at minimum, an eight-game ban for the second-year wide receiver."
Eight games at least. Far from a slap on the wrist.
Eight games at the minimum is a tough pill to swallow for Kansas City, but the Chiefs have done a nice job replenishing some depth this offseason. Not only did they sign Hollywood Brown to a very team-friendly one-year deal, but they also traded up in the first round of the NFL Draft to select speedster Xavier Worthy. Brown and Worthy alongside Travis Kelce at tight end and Isiah Pacheco in the backfield gives Patrick Mahomes plenty of weapons even without Rice.
Rice took full responsibility for the damage he caused, which is an encouraging step to see. Perhaps his willingness to admit his wrongdoing will keep the suspension to just the eight games and not longer. While that remains to be seen, we know that once the suspension is announced, Chiefs fans should not be surprised if it covers at least half of the season.