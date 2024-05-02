NFL Rumors: Chiefs expect Rashee Rice suspension to be way more than slap on wrist
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice could face a significant suspension, which would leave the Chiefs offense with more questions than answers once again.
By Kinnu Singh
Before March, the past year could not have gone any better for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice. He was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft to Kansas City — a dream landing spot where head coach Andy Reid schemes up wide-open touchdowns for his skill position players.
The Chiefs, despite being in the process of kick-starting a dynasty, had a dearth of wide receiver talent, which gave Rice the opportunity to climb to the top of the depth chart. Rice blossomed into the most reliable wide receiver on the Chiefs offense last season.
Rice was primed to improve on his rookie campaign, especially since the Chiefs' offseason additions would avert defensive attention away from the young wideout more often. Instead, Rice could miss a majority of the 2024 season after he caused a crash involving a half-dozen vehicles on a Dallas highway in March.
Kansas City Chiefs could be without Rashee Rice for most of 2024 season
During an appearance on Steve Smith's "Agent 89 Breakdown" podcast, NFL insider James Palmer emphatically stated that Rice is going to miss a significant portion of the season.
"He's going to be suspended, let's just put it out there," Palmer said. "We're expecting half a season, at least."
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio speculated that Rice could miss the entire 2024 campaign as more details about the crash emerged.
Rice could be disciplined in accordance with the NFL's personal conduct policy. The league may opt for a significant suspension after recent incidents involving street racing and excessive racing have directed the spotlight on NFL players. Most notably, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was responsible for a fatal crash caused by excessive speeding in 2021. Although Rice's actions didn't result in death, the crash left at least seven people injured.
The Chiefs secured star tight end Travis Kelce for the next two years, and they added two speedsters to their offense this offseason. The addition of wide receiver Marquise Brown has the potential to be the most underrated signing in free agency. Brown, who previously played for the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens, has never been in a pass-heavy offense before.
Then, Kansas City traded up to select wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the 2024 NFL Draft. Worthy generated buzz in the pre-draft process after he broke the record for the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Kansas City may have to rely on the two speedy wideouts until Rice is able to return to the field, but neither one of them is a guarantee.
Despite winning the Super Bowl, Kansas City's lackluster offense made it difficult for the passing game to have much production in 2023. Rice still finished his rookie season with 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown in four postseason games.