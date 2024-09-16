Chiefs reactions to Isiah Pacheco injury don’t sound good at all
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs squeaked out a 26-25 Week 2 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals with a game-winning field goal as time expired. However, the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions may have lost a critical offensive contributor in the closing stages of the contest: Running back Isiah Pacheco.
Pacheco suffered an ankle injury versus the Bengals. He left the game with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after getting bent backward awkwardly with a defender rolling his lower leg(s).
ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stated Pacheco will undergo tests and imaging to determine the severity of the ankle issue. However, the 25-year-old back "didn't seem to believe the injury was serious immediately after the game."
Despite initial optimism, more recent updates don't paint as rosy of a picture regarding Pacheco's health and potential availability (or lack thereof) moving forward.
Chiefs reactions to Isiah Pacheco's injury don’t sound good at all
Per Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star, Pacheco was "emotional in the locker room ... with watery eyes" following the win over Cincy. Moreover, Reid consoled the standout tailback before his postgame press conference.
Pacheco was spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium in a boot and on crutches. It's an unfortunate development and an ominous sign ahead of his official diagnosis.
Moreover, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notes that concern regarding Pacheco's ankle centers around his fibula. The more information we get, the worse it sounds for the 2022 seventh-round pick.
Before exiting the showdown with the Bengals, Pacheco had 19 carries for 90 yards, also catching five passes for 21 yards. The hefty workload demonstrates his versatility as a dual-threat option out of the backfield and his importance to Kansas City's offense.
Kansas City will face the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 3, and Pacheco's status bears watching. Should he miss time, the Chiefs will rely on a timeshare consisting of undrafted rookie Carson Steele and veteran journeyman Samaje Perine.
Intel suggests Pacheco could be sidelined for multiple weeks, which would be a crushing blow to the 2-0 Chiefs.