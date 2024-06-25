Chiefs release of one troubled player doesn't mean anything for Rashee Rice
It may not be fair, and you may not like it, but talent gets you special treatment in this world. Look no further than the Kansas City Chiefs for proof. The Super Bowl champs released defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs this week after he was arrested for the second time this offseason, this time following up his arrest for animal cruelty with one for domestic violence and burglary.
Buggs has had a nondescript six-year career in the NFL, bouncing from the Steelers to the Lions before landing on the Chiefs' practice squad in January. His production has been modest, as he has just 89 tackle and two sacks in 56 career games, and with the Chiefs re-signing both Chris Jones and Mike Danna this offseason, it's unlikely that he was going to find his way to much playing time. Throw in those two arrests, and the decision to let him go was an easy one.
Rashee Rice, on the other hand, presents a more complicated dilemma for the Super Bowl champs. Rice was arrested and charged with eight felonies after reportedly causing a six-car crash while driving at speeds that reached 119 mph in April, but the second-year receiver has been taking part in offseason activities while he awaits news of a suspension from the league.
Rashee Rice's talent is keeping him employed, even if his actions say he should be released
Rice had a fantastic rookie season for the Chiefs, catching 79 balls for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season after the Chiefs traded up to take him with the 55th-overall pick in the 2023 draft. He continued his stellar play in the playoffs, catching 26 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown across four postseason games while operating as Patrick Mahomes' No. 2 option behind tight end Travis Kelce.
Rice's production is the only reason he has a job right now, but his continued presence on the Chiefs is a black eye for the team and the NFL. Head coach Andy Reid's son, Britt Reid, spent over a year in prison after driving while intoxicated and causing an accident that left a 5-year-old girl in a coma. He has also pleaded guilty in the past to flashing a gun at another motorist and to driving under the influence on a separate occasion, yet his three-year prison sentence was commuted in April to allow him to serve the rest of his time under house arrest, much to the justified consternation of the victim's family.
Britt Reid's situation is already a terrible look for the Chiefs (he used to serve under his father as KC's linebackers coach) and for the justice system as a whole, but he and Rice aren't the only ones in the AFC West to cause catastrophic traffic incidents through their own criminal behavior. Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs was suspended indefinitely from the NFL and is currently serving a 3-10 year prison sentence for a crash that killed a woman while he was driving drunk and traveling over 150 mph.
In addition to Rice's eight felonies from his DUI-induced crash, he was also accused of assaulting a photographer outside a Dallas nightclub in early May, though the alleged victim eventually declined to press charges. Still, where there's smoke, there's fire, and Rice's behavior can't keep going unchecked, especially when he doesn't seem particularly remorseful about what he's done.
The Chiefs may be on top of the world after winning two straight Super Bowls, but they dishonor themselves by keeping Rice on the team. It's easy to make the right decision when someone isn't an impact player, like in the case of Isaiah Buggs, but it's much more telling when a team is given the chance to do the right thing and cut a player whose behavior deserves the same treatment, like Rice, but stands by his side simply because he produces on the field.
Let's be real — the Chiefs can win with Patrick Mahomes throwing to a group of kids from the Kansas City Boys & Girls Club. It's not like the Chiefs are hurting for pass-catchers, as they drafted Texas speedster Xavier Worthy and signed Hollywood Brown this offseason to bolster a receiving corps that beyond Rice, was pretty abysmal last year.
The primary difference between Buggs and Rice is obvious -- one player can help them win a Super Bowl, the other will not.