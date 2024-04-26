Chiefs rivals already know they screwed up letting KC trade up for Xavier Worthy
Xavier Worthy on the Chiefs is a match AFC Rivals already regret letting come to fruition.
An argument can be made that no team fared better in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft than the Kansas City Chiefs. Yes, the Bears got a great haul, and teams like the Commanders and Patriots got their quarterbacks of the future, but the Chiefs got the absolute perfect fit for their team by selecting Xavier Worthy. Just see what Patrick Mahomes had to say about the selection.
Worthy might not be in the same class as guys like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze, but he did set the record at the 40-yard dash in the NFL Draft Combine which is frightening in a Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid-led offense.
What makes this pick so frustrating for NFL fans of the 31 other teams is that Worthy wasn't even picked at No. 32, the spot where the Chiefs were initially slotted. Kansas City traded up to No. 28 overall to take Worthy in a deal with an AFC rival, the Buffalo Bills. It's safe to say that the rest of the AFC is a bit frustrated with how this pick played out.
Chiefs rivals already know they screwed up letting the Chiefs steal Xavier Worthy
This AFC GM sums it up perfectly. He knows he messed up letting Worthy land in Kansas City. It's unknown who this GM is, obviously, but the frustration is felt.
Wide receiver was a glaring need for Kansas City entering this offseason and it's safe to say they have addressed that. Not only is Worthy a Chief, but Kansas City also signed Marquise Brown on a very team-friendly one-year deal. The Rashee Rice situation is a tough one, but Mahomes having Worthy, Brown, and Travis Kelce to throw to feels like more than enough. There's always the chance Worthy blossoms into a star, too, playing with arguably the most talented quarterback of all time
It's pretty insane to have seen the Bills, a team that gets knocked out annually by the Chiefs, gift them a player like Worthy, especially when they needed a receiver themselves! The Chiefs might've extended their dynasty with this pick, which, of course, is bad news for the rest of the AFC.