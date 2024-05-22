Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy off to rocky starts at OTAs through no fault of his own
By Lior Lampert
It has been a rough stretch for Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy -- to say the least.
First, Worthy gets an extremely unwarm welcome to Kansas City by having his car stolen last week. To make matters worse, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that the speedy wideout "tweaked" his hamstring "the other day," per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.
Worthy did not practice during organized team activities (OTAs) on Wednesday because of the injury. He was only able to participate in "about a day and a half of work before being sidelined," Reid said.
While the damage seems insignificant, it is less than ideal for a rookie to be out for any period when trying to get up to speed and learn an offensive scheme, especially one as intricate as Kansas City's. Moreover, soft tissue injuries are frightening for a player like Worthy, who thrives on his quickness and ability to change gears. However, this only becomes a cause for concern if it spills into mandatory minicamp starting on June 11.
The Chiefs moved up four spots in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to select Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick as part of a trade with the Buffalo Bills. He broke the scouting combine record by running a 4.21-second 40-yard dash, showcasing his incredible burst.
Worthy caught 75 passes for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns in his last collegiate season at Texas in 2023. His playmaking prowess has the entire Chiefs Kingdom excited about his potential fit with big-armed quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, his slender frame (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) could become a popular topic of discussion moving forward if the injuries begin to pile up. Hopefully, this doesn't become a recurring theme for the sake of Kansas City and him.