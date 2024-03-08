3 intriguing free agent WR options for Chiefs with top names off the board
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for wide receivers, but with Mike Evans, Tee Higgins, and Michael Pittman Jr. gone, who might the Chiefs find in free agency?
By Joel Wagler
The wide receiver room for the Kansas City Chiefs is still evolving, as it has for the last few seasons. Rashee Rice emerged over his rookie season to be a productive wideout, but with tight Travis Kelce in the twilight of his career, Rice needs help.
The Chiefs are negotiating a contract with defensive lineman Chris Jones, and have tagged corner L'Jarius Sneed, but have told Sneed he can look for a trade. Until these two matters clear themselves up, it is uncertain how much money the Chiefs would have to pay for a wideout in the open market.
The three players the highest on everyone's wide receiver wish list heading into the offseason were probably Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr., and Mike Evan, but all three will be staying with their previous teams. So who's next on the list the Chiefs might want to target?
The most marquee name still available is probably Calvin Ridley, but according to Spotrac, the market value for him sits around four years at $17.5 million per year, which might be too high for the Chiefs, depending on what happens with their two defensive stars.
Chiefs Rumors: 3 productive WR free agents Kansas City could afford
3. Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham made $15 million last year with the Ravens, but Spotrac thinks he can be had for around $12 million in the 2024 season on a one-year deal. He caught only 35 balls in 2023, on 64 targets. That might not be enough production for the Chiefs at that price.
One key stat that leans in Beckham's favor is he averaged over 16 yards per reception with Baltimore, which has to be appealing to the Chiefs. There is still a lot of talent left, despite his age and injury history.
Beckham will turn 32 in November so maybe he'd be willing to take a lower annual salary for a two-year deal with the Chiefs, but no one should hold their breath on that one. Despite his age, he does offer a skillset the Chiefs lack, and that is a downfield threat.