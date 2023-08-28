3 Chiefs who will make the roster but don’t deserve it
- A beneficiary of the Chris Jones holdout
- A defensive back who fills out needed depth
- A RB who only makes the roster if he's not traded
1. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB
Remember when the Kansas City Chiefs used the final pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and it was supposed to take the Patrick Mahomes-led offense to new heights? Well, even the Chiefs miss now and then, and this was undoubtedly one of those cases.
If you need an evidence of the lack of faith that Andy Reid and the coaching staff have in CEH at this point, his workload has diminished every year that he's been in the league to the point that he saw under 100 touches last season in 10 games -- which is also another issue in that he's missed at least three games in every season that he's been in the NFL.
Edwards-Helaire is already going to be buried on the depth chart when he does make the roster behind Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon. The preseason showing of La'Mical Perine might also propel the former Jet ahead of him as well. But the Chiefs have long valued rotating their backs and keeping four on the 53-man roster. So with Deneric Prince not producing in preseason action, it seems as if CEH will find himself safe on cut day.
But again, nothing in his three pro seasons to this point or in the preseason this year warrant him being a lock to make the roster. As a former first-rounder, there has been growing buzz that he could be traded, which is likely the only way that he doesn't end up on the 53-man roster. That's entirely plausible, but also speaks to how undeserving he is of a final roster spot if the team appears to be actively looking to move him.