Chiefs Rumors: A flyer to replace Chris Jones, QB joins practice squad, why trade with Raiders
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs Rumors: A trade to replace Chris Jones...sort of
There is no replacing Chris Jones. I'll just start there. The Kansas City Chiefs know this, which is why there is a mad dash by Brett Veach and the front office to sign Jones to an extension before Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. It's worth mentioning that Veach views that as a possibility.
"We're going to continue to press on," Veach said. "We're just going to keep working on this thing. They have a good chance to be where they need to be Week 1."
That's an idealistic view from Veach, but he doesn't have much choice but to portray that publicly. Jones wants Aaron Donald money, and Kansas City hopes not to break the bank on an extension that could very well determine the status of their dynasty. Yes, Patrick Mahomes is the most important player on the roster, but what Jones does is not easily replaced.
Jones is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro. The timing of this extension is not lost upon us in the media. He had a lot of leverage, but the Chiefs called Jones's bluff.
A possible short-term replacement resides in Detroit. Kansas City was mentioned as a possible trade suitor for James Houston IV, who is an EDGE rusher. Jones does far more than rush the passer, but replacing him by committee and increasing their defensive line depth isn't a bad idea for Kansas City.
“It appears Houston may be the odd man out in Detroit, but the Lions definitely shouldn’t release a player with three years of cheap control remaining who showed a knack for getting after the quarterback on limited snaps last season,” Pro Football Focus's Brad Spielberger wrote on August 28. “Many teams would be happy to take a flier on a developmental pass-rush specialist coming off a season with an 88.2 pass-rush grade.”
Houston has played just one year in Detroit, and surely they could use some defensive line depth as well. It's worth a phone call from Veach, especially if matters with Jones are as bad as they seem.