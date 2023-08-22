Chiefs Rumors: Jonathan Taylor trade, XFL star signed, Danny Shelton at risk?
Kansas City Chiefs rumors: Is a trade for Jonathan Taylor on the horizon? KC welcomes a new target for Patrick Mahomes. All the latest on Danny Shelton's battle.
By Scott Rogust
Chiefs rumors: What would it take for Kansas City to trade for Jonathan Taylor?
On Monday evening, there was huge news to drop in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts reportedly allowed running back Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade to a new team. This was a flip from the Colts, as team owner Jim Irsay declared that they would not trade Taylor no matter what this year. Taylor was seeking a long-term contract extension, as he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
With this news, fans and media members began to brainstorm which team would take the leap and try to acquire Taylor. As is the case when every big name becomes available, what if theKansas City Chiefs traded for him?
The Chiefs are Super Bowl contenders as long as quarterback Patrick Mahomes is healthy. They are coming off of their second Super Bowl title in the past four seasons, and looking to win their fourth ever in franchise history. With the AFC getting tougher, bringing in a player like Taylor would certainly help. But what would it take?
Well, ESPN's Stephen Holder reported that the Colts have a high asking price for Taylor. Specifically, they are looking to get a first-round pick or a package of picks that equate to that value. Considering he is an impending free agent, Taylor will probably be seeking a contract extension, which won't come easy, considering how teams are valuing running backs this offseason.
FanSided's Cody Williams gave his prediction as to what might be the winning trade package for the Chiefs to acquire Taylor. Williams writes that a 2024 second-round pick, a 2024 third-round pick, a 2025 third-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick could get a deal done.
"That could be enough to get the Colts to make this trade, which would be massive for the Chiefs. For as good as [Isiah] Pacheco performed in this offense, Taylor is simply a better running back. He’d give one of the most potent passing offenses in the NFL the best back they’ve had in the building since Jamaal Charles or that brief spell of Kareem Hunt, which would be nightmare fuel for the rest of the AFC that’s already not having the best dreams thinking about the Chiefs.- Cody Williams, FanSided
"
The Chiefs do have Isiah Pacheco as the leading back, after a promising rookie season as a seventh-round pick out of Rutgers. But, as Williams writes, Taylor is at another level in terms of talent. Adding him to the same running back room as Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon could do wonders for the team.
Last year, despite missing time due to an ankle sprain, Taylor ran for 861 yards and four touchdowns on 192 carries, while catching 28-of-40 for 143 yards.