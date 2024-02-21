Chiefs Rumors: L’Jarius Sneed betrayal, Mike Evans vs. Chris Jones, MVS future
Chiefs Rumors: L'Jarius Sneed connected to rival Eagles in free agency
There is most definitely a rational, logical world in which the Kansas City Chiefs simply don't have the ability to keep star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed this offseason. With both the need to upgrade at wide receiver, vie for keeping Chris Jones in the building, and make other roster upgrades to the Super Bowl winners while also being strapped a bit financially against the salary cap, affording Sneed is not going to be an easy task.
So let's then imagine the world where the Chiefs indeed let Sneed walk instead of doling out the payday to the cornerback that he has clearly deserved, likely becoming one of the highest-paid players at the position in the league. It's going to sting in Kansas City regardless, but there are some new homes for Sneed that would hurt worse than others.
And while it's not the Raiders or Broncos, ESPN's Matt Bowen ($) definitely connected Sneed to a franchise that would not sit well with Chiefs Kingdom: the Philadelphia Eagles.
Projecting the best fits for the Top 50 players set to become free agents this offseason, Bowen listed the Eagles as the top option for L'Jarius Sneed. What's worse for the Chiefs and their mental well-being regarding potentially watching the DB suit up for a cross-conference rival is that the logic is easy to understand, as Bowen laid out:
"I have Sneed landing in Philadelphia to upgrade the position opposite Darius Slay, with Vic Fangio now calling the defense for the Birds. Philly allowed 16 passing touchdowns in the second half of last season, tied for the fourth most in the NFL. The Eagles have to clean up the secondary, and Sneed can make an impact. He has at least two interceptions in each of his four career seasons with the Chiefs."
It would be tough to swallow but it's also a real possibility that we could see in the 2024 offseason. The Chiefs, however, shouldn't sweat it all too much as their run of producing and developing high-end cornerbacks has been stellar, the latest of which might be Trent McDuffie. Even still, losing Sneed is not easy to overcome, and seeing him on the Eagles -- and having to listen to Philadelphia fans gloat in the process -- would only make that feeling worse.