Chiefs Rumors: Mahomes shocked by Jones, Brittany Mahomes correction, Karlaftis update
Kansas City Chiefs Rumors: Patrick Mahomes shocked by Chris Jones holdout, Brittany Mahomes corrects fans on a theory and more.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs rumors: Patrick Mahomes sounds bothered by Chris Jones absence
It's finally set in for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- he may have to start the season without start defensive end Chris Jones. Jones, who had over 15 sacks last season, is a key member of this team. Not having him on the team will make any Super Bowl defense all the more tough.
"I know how much Chris loves the Chiefs. I just try to stay out of it and tell Chris I love him. We know he's preparing himself. ... I don't think anyone expected him to be out this long. He's a vital part of this organization," Mahomes said.
As for Jones himself, he has gone as far as to say he'll come back Week 8 at the earliest if the Chiefs don't give him a new contract extension. While most pundits expected Jones and Kansas City to come to an agreement during training camp, the regular season is just a few weeks away for the Chiefs, who open up at home against the Detroit Lions. Jones would be a notable absence as KC receives their Super Bowl rings.
Brett Veach doesn't intend to trade his star pass rusher. He's far too important to this team. If Jones is willing to incur the fines that come with not showing up to mandatory events, then there isn't much the Chiefs front office can do.
“You reach this point where you, I think, both parties want to just kind of take a deep breath and reset a little bit. And then (the talks) become less frequent, but at the same time, I mean, the start of the season is Sept. 7,” Veach said a few weeks ago. “So by nature, they’re gonna have to heat up again. And like I said, that’s why we’re still optimistic.”
Until now, Kansas City has been unwilling to make Jones the highest-paid player at his position. He's on the other side of 30, and while productive, the Chiefs are trying to maintain a dynasty. That isn't done by giving a player who is perhaps over the hill one of the largest deals in NFL history.
That leaves both sides at an impasse.