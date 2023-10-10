Chiefs Rumors: Travis Kelce update, Justyn Ross exposure, trade looming?
- Will Travis Kelce play in Week 6?
- Justyn Ross receiving rave reviews from Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes
- Could the Chiefs reunite with a former player?
By Scott Rogust
Chiefs rumors: Positive injury update for Travis Kelce
In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a major injury scare. Star tight end Travis Kelce slipped on the turf at US Bank Stadium in the first half and walked gingerly to the locker room. Despite being questionable to return with an ankle injury, Kelce would play in the second half and catch a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
After the team's 27-20 victory, reports indicated Kelce suffered a low ankle sprain. While he did return to the Vikings game, fans and media alike wondered if he would be ready for Week 6. That's because the Chiefs are on a short week, facing the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. So, will Kelce play?
On Tuesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that Kelce would practice with the team. Additionally, Reid said that Kelce is "feeling a little bit better," but stressed he wants to see how he does before the game. Reid's comments come courtesy of The Athletic's Nate Taylor.
This is promising news, but as Reid stresses, they want to see how Kelce does in practice before making a decision regarding his game status. Kelce has shown that he will try and play with an injury. Let's not forget that he wanted to play in Week 1 despite picking up a bone bruise in his knee, but the Chiefs opted for him to sit out that game.
In Week 5, Kelce caught 10-of-11 targets from Mahomes for 67 yards and a touchdown. On the year, Kelce caught 27-of-37 pass attempts for 222 yards and three touchdowns.
The Chiefs have a favorable matchup on Thursday night, as they face a rival Broncos team that has the worst defense in the league, as they allowed 450.6 yards off offense and 36.2 points per game. Having Kelce in the lineup would increase Kansas City's odds of winning.