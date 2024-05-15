The script is in: Seems like NFL built part of Chiefs schedule around Taylor Swift
By Mark Powell
No, the NFL isn't rigged in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs, but you can best believe the league office noticed a ratings uptick in games where Taylor Swift made an appearance. The NFL hopes it can hold on to a new audience next season, prolonging the Swifties newfound love for football in the process.
The Kansas City Chiefs won in Buffalo against the Bills in the AFC Postseason on their way to back-to-back Super Bowls. A much-anticipated rematch between the two sides is set to take place this season. Per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, that game will take place in Week 11 in Orchard Park.
Swift, of course, is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Assuming the two are still together in November, there's little reason she won't be able to make the short tip over to Orchard Park to watch him play.
Taylor Swift will be able to attend Chiefs-Bills rematch in Buffalo if she wants
And yes, I mean a very short trip. Swift is scheduled to be on tour in Toronto on the same weekend, and she doesn't have a show that Sunday. It's almost like the NFL had that in mind.
It's at this point in the article that I should note this is baseless speculation. There is no way Roger Goodell and the NFL would admit to building the defending champions schedule around a pop star, even if she does bring millions of viewers and revenue for the league with her.
Swift and Kelce are good for the NFL, and great benefit the league's bottom line. In turn, they do her a solid. I don't see what the big problem is.
On the field, Kelce just signed a new extension with the Chiefs that makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. It's a much-deserved title for a player who, with or without Swift, is essentially guaranteed a spot in Canton when his playing days are behind him.