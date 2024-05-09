Chiefs schedule visit with ideal Rashee Rice insurance
The Kansas City Chiefs had a very well-known wide receiver issue last season. Outside of Travis Kelce who isn't even a wideout, Patrick Mahomes had no clear No. 1 option to turn to. Well, until Rashee Rice broke out.
The rookie receiver racked up 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns for the Chiefs in the regular season. He had had another 262 yards and a touchdown in the postseason. He looked like a crucial piece for the Chiefs for now and the future, but he's been in the spotlight for all of the wrong reasons this offseason.
Rice found himself facing felony charges for allegedly causing a multi-vehicle car crash, and is now under investigation for allegedly assaulting a man in a Dallas nightclub. Not only is he facing serious jail time, but Rice could be facing a suspension from the NFL as well for his offseason wrongdoings.
With that in mind, the Chiefs could use some more depth at receiver. They're looking for just that with their latest visit.
Chiefs host visit with ideal Rashee Rice replacement
The Chiefs are set to host Zay Jones on Thursday for a visit. They're not the only team set to host Jones as three other teams have held visits with the veteran according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Jones makes a lot of sense as a depth option for Kansas City. His past season with the Jacksonville Jaguars was disappointing, which led to the team releasing him. He recorded just 34 receptions for 321 yards and two touchdowns in nine games overall. He was limited by knee and hamstring injuries for much of the season.
While that might not be appealing, he did rack up 82 receptions for 823 yards and five touchdowns the season prior showing he does have some upside.
Jones as a potential WR3 behind new additions of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Xavier Worthy could work well in the Patrick Mahomes-led offense. There aren't many other options at this point in free agency.