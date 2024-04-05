Chiefs show love to Caitlin Clark with epic throwback photo ahead of Final Four
Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark has the back-to-back Super Bowl champs in her corner.
Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will tip off their second straight Final Four on Friday night, taking on the women's basketball superpower of the past few decades, the UConn Huskies. Iowa, of course, is looking for redemption after losing in the National Championship Game of March Madness a year ago to LSU.
After triumphing over LSU in the Elite Eight, though, Clark and the Hawkeyes remain a title favorite. Perhaps more importantly, though, the popularity of the Women's NCAA Tournament has never been bigger with the Iowa-LSU game being the most-watched women's college basketball game of all time while also outdrawing almost every college football and NBA game this season as well.
With that visibility comes new fans. And one of those fans is actually dozens of fans, the Kansas City Chiefs. The back-to-back Super Bowl champions are hitching their wagon to Clark and the Hawkeyes, but for good reason, one which they explained with a truly epic throwback photo of the Iowa star and likely No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft.
Chiefs show support for Caitlin Clark with incredible throwback photo
The Chiefs shared a photo of a young Caitlin Clark with her friends decked out in Chiefs gear with an awesome message: "You cheered for us. Now it's our turn! All of Chiefs Kingdom is rooting for you tonight, @CaitlinClark22"
Clark is a Des Moines, Iowa native before ever suiting up for the Hawkeyes, an area of the country without an NFL team in the state. Subsequently, many Iowans naturally gravitate toward the Chiefs, which it seems like Clark is included in that.
It's incredible to see the pervasiveness of Women's March Madness that Clark and Iowa have helped cultivate, though, so much so that arguably the most popular NFL team on the planet is reaching out and sending their public support (and digging through the Clark family photo archives to boot, apparently).
Clark and Iowa take on the No. 3-seed UConn Huskies on Friday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET.