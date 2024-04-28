Chiefs sign UDFA who was once ranked higher than Micah Parsons
The Kansas City Chiefs latest undrafted free agent was once one of the highest-ranked recruits in the country.
By Mark Powell
The NFL Draft was another Brett Veach masterclass, as the Kansas City Chiefs general manager convinced the Buffalo Bills -- a team actively competing against them to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl -- to fork over the draft pick KC would eventually use on Xavier Worthy. That was just the first round.
However, the big board doesn't go straight into the garbage can following Saturday's seventh round. Rather, undrafted free agent season has just begun. Kurt Warner, Priest Holmes, Wes Welker, Antonio Gates and more in recent memory were all UDFAs. Somewhere in this crop is likely another overlooked player who didn't jump off the tape, but just needs a chance.
Could that player be former Charlotte defensive end Eyabi Okie-Anoma? Per 247Sports, Okie-Anoma signed with Kansas City. The former All-AAC pass rusher had 56 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 10 games. Prior to transfering to Charlotte, Okie-Anoma was a blue chip recruit for Alabama.
Kansas City Chiefs sign a former top-ranked recruit
Of course, NFL rosters are made up of players of all backgrounds. Okie-Anoma learned the hard way that his recruiting ranking didn't guarantee him the right to start in Tuscaloosa, and it certainly won't have any impact on how the Chiefs view him. If Okie-Anoma is lucky, he can earn a roster spot in training camp. The most likely option for him would be a spot on the practice squad, which at the very least is a steady paycheck and a regular opportunity to impress coaches.
Okie-Anoma was ranked at the No. 4 prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, ahead of the likes of Justin Fields and Micah Parsons. Okie-Anoma violated team rules at several transfer locations, including Houston. He eventually wound up at Tennessee-Martin and then Charlotte, where he put all the pieces together off the field.
Okie-Anoma is 6-4 and 262 pounds, and if given the chance should be a good fit in Steve Spagnuolo's scheme. Just like any UDFA, he has to be willing to fight for the opportunity.