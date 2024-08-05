Chiefs former up-and-coming star could need solid training camp to save his job
By Mark Powell
Two years in the NFL has contributed two Super Bowl rings to Skyy Moore's rapidly-evolving collection. Unfortunately, team success does not always come with individual accolades, which the Chiefs need to see more of at this point from the Western Michigan product.
Andy Reid and the Chiefs remain excited about Moore's potential, and injuries have slowed him for much of the previous two years. The NFL is a business, though, and Kansas City is willing to wait on Moore for now because he's cheap. The minute that fifth-year option decision comes up, though, Brett Veach's developmental stance will start to turn into a 'what have you done for me lately' tone.
For now, though, Reid had plenty of positive things to say about Moore thus far at Chiefs camp, while also issuing a challenge.
"Listen, he's a few years into this thing now," Reid said of Moore. "So just cut loose and play. Let's not think through it – go play. He's doing a nice job of that. He's actually playing good football right now."
What went wrong with the Chiefs and Skyy Moore?
As for Moore, he understands where Reid is coming from and knows the first two seasons of his career haven't gone as planned. He was a former second-round pick, after all, but has been overshadowed by Rashee Rice. Heck, the Chiefs selected another receiver in Xavier Worthy in the first round this past April.
"Honestly, I feel like it just, like you said, just didn't happen," Moore said Sunday, via Sports Illustrated. "I came up here, put the work in, did what I had to do and sometimes it just doesn't go the way you planned it to. Get right back on the horse and keep riding."
Moore has started just 11 games in two years. Some of that can be blamed on injuries, as well as his mentality when not consistently targeted.
Could the Chiefs part ways with Skyy Moore early?
Given Moore is on his rookie deal, it doesn't make much sense for Kansas City to let him walk. Moore is talented -- this much we know -- and he's in an ideal system to develop as a pass-catcher, barring his can stay on the field in 2024. Hollywood Brown, Worthy and Rice are all above Moore on the depth chart.
Still, a solid preseason would go a long way for Moore's confidence, and the Chiefs confidence in him. Arrowhead Addict pointed this out in a recent column.
"Moore was a second round draft pick in 2022 who found himself behind guys like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman during his rookie year, but last year the path was clear for him to become a feature part of the offense. To say that didn't happen would be an understatement," Lyle Graversen wrote.
For Moore's sake, hopefully the path less traveled has a better outcome in 2024.