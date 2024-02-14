Chiefs Super Bowl parade live stream: How to watch 2024 championship celebration
The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 58 parade will be held on Valentine's Day at 11am local time. Here's how to watch.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again, which means another parade is coming to downtown KC. Chiefs fans will never get tired of celebrating with their own, as Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to secure their third Super Bowl in five years.
The Chiefs are the modern-day dynasty, much like the New England Patriots before them. As Patrick Mahomes noted postgame, this Chiefs team is just getting started, as their franchise quarterback is signed long-term and still under the age of 30.
How to watch the Chiefs parade online
The Chiefs Super Bowl parade will be streamed on several local news outlets. KMBC 9 has a live stream available on their Youtube page. The KMBC news team is live on the scene to take viewers through the parade route, and will tune in as Chiefs stars discuss their latest Super Bowl victory and what comes next. Kansas City hosting their parade on Valentine's Day was always a bold move, yet also the right one, as what do Chiefs fans love more than their own football team?
Chiefs Super Bowl parade schedule
The Chiefs Super Bowl parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. local time, and it will begin at 6th Street and Grand Boulevard. The full parade route, as outlined here by Alex Gold of 610 Sports KC, will encompass the majority of the downtown Kansas City area.
The forecast for parade day is expected to be excellent, which is saying a lot this time of year in KC. There is no snow, sleet or rain expected.
Is Taylor Swift at Chiefs Super Bowl parade?
Taylor Swift is not at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade, as she had to board a plane to Australia after celebrating with her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Frankly, it was a minor miracle she was able to make it to the game in the first place, as Swift is on tour these days. She had performed in Tokyo just days prior to the Chiefs Super Bowl defense, yet took a private jet to Las Vegas via Los Angeles on Sunday morning.