Chiefs top 49ers in Super Bowl OT thriller: Best memes and tweets
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champs. Again,
What a game.
The Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back world champs after an overtime thriller in Super Bowl LVIII. The San Francisco 49ers put together an impressive effort, but the Chiefs won 25-22 in walk-off fashion with a perfectly drawn-up play to plant Mecole Hardman, of all people, in the end zone.
Patrick Mahomes will take home his third Super Bowl MVP trophy. He finishes with 34-of-46 passes complete for 333 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also added 66 yards on the ground.
After one catch for one yard in the first half, Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 93 yards in the second half and overtime. Hardman finished the game with three receptions for 57 yards and one history-making touchdown. Any ill-will the fanbase felt toward Hardman based on his regular season performance just evaporated in an instant.
The Chiefs deserve a ton of credit for putting together such an impressive playoff run after their rocky regular season. Plenty of folks were ready to write Kansas City off. Turns out, Mahomes, Andy Reid, and a motley crew of misfits can climb the mountain.
As expected, the internet had much to say about Kansas City's Super Bowl repeat.
Best memes and tweets from Chiefs Super Bowl win over 49ers
Let's start with the latest absurd Taylor Swift conspiracy development that... is kind of impossible to deny at this point. What the heck is going on with the damn No. 13?
Tired of pretending like Brock Purdy is an elite QB? You can thank Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for saving us all from the #discourse.
Getting High School Musical vibes from this whole Swift-Kelce thing? You are not alone.
A lot of us are tired of the Chiefs winning. But Eagles fans? Well, it couldn't have ended more perfectly.
Is Patrick Mahomes the GOAT? Nah, it's probably too early to say that... right?
If you're a Niners fan who doesn't want to feel more sad, ignore this next one.
No lead is ever safe against Kansas City. Never, ever.
What a moment for the Chiefs and what a moment for the NFL. It's easy to get bogged down in the perceived predictability and monotony of Kansas City's dominance, but it's important to appreciate greatness while it's happening. We are witnessing a dynasty in full bloom. It's incredible to watch.