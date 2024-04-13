A Chiefs trade package to land Brandon Aiyuk before the 2024 NFL Draft
Could Super Bowl rivals end up as trade partners?
The Kansas City Chiefs are widely expected to target a wide receiver in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft amid uncertainty about Rashee Rice's future. An arrest warrant was issued for the 23-year-old WR in the aftermath of a six-car crash caused by Rice's reckless driving.
That said, there's a world in which the Chiefs address their WR shortage before the draft. Brett Veach is sure to be monitoring the trade market with several impact receivers entering the final year of their contract. One of the most noteworthy (and realistically attainable) names is Brandon Aiyuk.
Frankly, it sounds a bit absurd for the San Francisco 49ers to deal their star playmaker to the team that just beat them in the Super Bowl. But, with Aiyuk's contract negotiations far from settled, the tension is mounting. He recently unfollowed the Niners on Instagram, and there's nothing like a little social media posturing to spark panic in a fanbase.
If the Chiefs come with a strong enough offer, the Niners might have little choice but to accept.
Chiefs-49ers trade centered on Brandon Aiyuk as tension mounts
The Chiefs would probably have to pay a premium due to the ~circumstances~ around such a trade. There is a very real chance that San Francisco and Kansas City meet in the Super Bowl again next February. That chance, however precarious it seems due to the inherent uncertainty of a 17-game NFL season, could put the Niners on high alert.
Still, the market for wide receivers is not terribly robust, judging from the bargain-bin price the Houston Texans paid to acquire Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills. Kansas City was never touching Diggs as a conference rival, but it's also worth noting the financial ramifications of an Aiyuk trade. The Chiefs aren't only trading for Aiyuk; they're essentially signing up to pay him an extension.
It's worth having one decently-paid, Pro Bowl-quality WR on the roster, but the Chiefs' financial situation is dire. It took another restructuring of Patrick Mahomes' historic contract and the eventual departure of L'Jarius Sneed to keep Chris Jones around. The Chiefs don't have an unlimited payroll and Aiyuk figures to command a hefty chunk of cash on his next deal.
That said, it's hard to overstate how impactful Aiyuk would be in Kansas City. The Chiefs won it all last season despite a shoddy WR room, plagued by drops and inexperience. Aiyuk hasn't made the Pro Bowl yet, but he's right on the cusp. Aiyuk has thrived as the Niners' WR2 opposite Deebo Samuel. He can line up all over the field and execute on various routes, with the top-line speed to catch down-field bombs or break off major gains after the catch. He averaged 17.9 yards per reception last season, a new career high.
Aiyuk would be well positioned as the top wideout in the Chiefs' offense, working in tandem with Travis Kelce to bend and break defenses for Patrick Mahomes. It arguably increases his odds to finally win a ring too, as much as it pains San Francisco fans to hear it.